NASDAQ - a bear rally turn to downside target update E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Auguraltrader Just a quick note that the recent NASDAQ (bear) rally appears to have run its course; on the 1H chart, it had a series of Lower Highs and Lower Lows (white lines), and appears to have completed the trend change pattern by breaching the support from the first Lower Low (red line).