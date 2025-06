Japanese Yield Surged to Record High 3.2% - Nikkei Outlook Nikkei (USD) Futures CME_DL:NKD1! konhow Are Japanese markets still a buy after rising 170% since the pandemic, surpassing their roaring 1980s levels? The reason why Japanese stocks have become some of the best-performing equities in Asia is largely due to the falling yen — a depreciation of around 60%.