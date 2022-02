Fourth Turning 2022: Bad-Moon Rising, Part 4 Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog, In Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of this article I examined the power of propaganda and the use of fear to invoke a mass formation psychosis on millions of weak-minded victims of global elitist psychopaths weaponizing a flu as part of their plot to Reset the world as lords of a global fiefdom, with the lowly peasants owning nothing and being happy to be permitted to live.