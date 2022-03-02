Cooper Kupp Spent Years Ignoring Texts From An NFL Legend Because He Didn’t Recognize His Phone Number

Getty Image Cooper Kupp apologized to Peyton Manning after inadvertently spending years ignoring texts the quarterback sent him The wide receiver explained what led to the confusion before he realized the mistake Read more NFL news here Cooper Kupp was undoubtedly the breakout star of the most recent NFL season, as the wide receiver realized the prophecy that was foretold by Davante Adams en route to earning Offensive Player of the Year honors and an MVP award for his performance in the Super Bowl where he helped the Rams secure the Lombardi Trophy.