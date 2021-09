MI Playing XI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma all set to come back, questions remain on Hardik Pandya’s availability, follow LIVE Updates MI Playing XI – MI vs KKR IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma in, is Hardik Pandya available? While Mumbai Indians will have their skipper Rohit Sharma available for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the availability of Hardik Pandya stays questionable.