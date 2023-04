ES1! Chart for 4/2-4/3 S/D Levels E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! tradeswithjess Crazy move on Friday 3/31! Looking to see if we continue our momentum to the upside, or is ES going to relax and hit our demand zones? At the time of posting, we were in a large supply zone .