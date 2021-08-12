Does The New US-Led 'Quad' With Pakistan, Uzbekistan, & Afghanistan Have China In Its Sights? Authored by Maria Siow via The South China Morning Post, Analysts remain divided over whether the new grouping is aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the region, especially its Belt and Road Initiative Its stated aim is expanding trade, but some see a US attempt to keep military supply lines into Afghanistan open – the choice of name has also raised eyebrows Little is known about the new quadrilateral framework announced last month between the United States, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan except that it is aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.