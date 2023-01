California's Trans Law Makes Prisons "Unsafe" For Women: ​​Former Inmate Authored by Siyamak Khorrami via The Epoch Times, A new California law, allowing men who identify as female to be housed in women’s prisons, is wreaking havoc within the women’s prison system and creating an environment of fear and “total chaos emotionally,” according to Amie Ichikawa, a plaintiff in a lawsuit which seeks to overturn it.