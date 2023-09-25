Heels, Blindspotting Among Wave of Cancellations at Starz

There are some big changes at Starz, and it's bad news for four shows. Variety reported Monday evening that the premium cabler has canceled Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting and is scrapping The Venery of Samantha Bird ahead of its premiere.
There are some big changes at Starz, and it's bad news for four shows. Variety reported Monday evening that the premium cabler has canceled Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting and is scrapping The Venery of Samantha Bird ahead of its premiere.
Свежие комментарии