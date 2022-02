BTC Trading Range Continues. BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! Dan_Wang After almost 3 months of down trend channel price action, BTC finally broke up the channel, since the bear channel is relative strong, a V shape recover has low probability, so I think we have 60% of the chance trading sideways or maybe form another force bottom( double bottom ) , if we do touch the 60k area, I believe we wont be able to break that huge resistance at first attempt.