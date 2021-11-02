Tesla Buying-Panic Driven By Institutional Momentum Bias, JPMorgan Quants Warn While Tesla has been making headlines for over a week with its stunning surge above $1 trillion market-cap and seemingly endless willingness to rip shorts' faces off day after day (amid 'weaponized gamma' squeezes), JPMorgan's quant strategist Peng Cheng wrote in a brief note on market structure that, while TSLA-talk dominated WallStreetBets's Reddit pages, it was institutional investors that made up the “vast majority” of the recent surge.