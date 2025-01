Happy New Year for S&P??? Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI:MES1! pauljmoran60 While there have been no signficant negative moving average crosses on the Daily chart (apart from being near to the 100 Day SMA again),the 4 Hours charts are showing signs of negative rotation with the 20 Ma crossing beneath the 50 MA and the 100 starting to cross below the 200 MA.