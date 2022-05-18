"I Have Given Everything I Could": Melvin Capital Calls It A Day, Will Wind Down Fund After Gigantic Losses Having suffered historic loss after historic loss, and dropping 23% through the end of April after plunging 39% in a catastrophic, for the hedge fund 2021, Melvin Capital went for the Hail Mary last month when it tried to sneak a "high water mark" exemption and get paid a performance fee by his massively underwater investors, even though the fund is like half a mile below its high water mark.