Summertime is in full swing, which means it’s time for our annual reading list! Every year since 2016, we have shared our favorite picks for our fellow natsec nerds to read while at the beach — or wherever you go to get away from email, texts, and depressing world events! Last year we broke with tradition and listed our favorite (and least favorite) war movies, but now we’ve happily returned to our long-running standard — and hope you will enjoy our 2024 selections! On Modern War New Cold Wars: China’s Rise, Russia’s Invasion, and America’s Struggle to Defend The post Strategic Outpost’s 2024 Summer Vacation Reading List appeared first on War on the Rocks.