Trading Plan 11/4/2023 CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MYX:FCPO1! POKSAWSAW Main Trend: Sideways Short Term Trend : Bullish Trading Plan: • Short – o If price unable to break 3890, TP1:3810 TP2:3760 SL:3910 o If price break below 3810, TP1:3785 TP2:3760 SL:3818 • Long – o If price supported at 3810 TP1:3850 TP2:3890 SL:3790 o If price gap down but supported above 3760 TP1:3810 TP2:3850 SL:3730 Disclaimer: This is just my IDEA on the market, not a suggestion to open any trade.