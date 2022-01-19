JPMorgan Trading Desk Commentary: "The Reality Is No One Is Really Buying Anything Right Now" With markets in flux and traders uncertain what to do now that it has been almost three weeks without a new all time high ahead of a FOMC meeting where the hawkish screws will tighten that much more, here is some perspective from the beating heart of one of the largest trading desks in the world, that of JPMorgan (whose traders, judging by the recent comp disclosures are among the best paid in the world, so they should know) WHAT ARE WE SEEING? An unnerving start to the week with the S&P down -1.