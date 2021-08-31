US Open: Andy Murray loses out to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set marathon on Arthur Ashe Stadium | Tennis News

Andy Murray gives world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas a five-set workout in brutally humid conditions at Flushing Meadows in New York; the 2012 champion recaptures some of his old vintage form to prove he can still mix it with the very best in men’s tennis By Raz Mirza Last Updated: 31/08/21 1:09am Andy Murray went out of the US Open despite a Herculean effort against Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray rolled back the years to thrill spectators at the US Open once again, but despite an heroic effort, it was third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who claimed a thrilling five-set, near five-hour epic on the opening day.