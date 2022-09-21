Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

The Resident Finally Confirms Conrad's New Romance — What's Ahead for Him and [Spoiler] in Season 6?

The Resident Finally Confirms Conrad's New Romance — What's Ahead for Him and [Spoiler] in Season 6?

The Resident has kept viewers in the dark for months about the identity of Conrad’s new romantic partner, so let’s get right to the headline of Tuesday’s premiere: Conrad is officially dating Cade Sullivan, the ER doc with whom sparks began to fly at the end of Season 5.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх