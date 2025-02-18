Trump Warns 25% Tariffs On Cars, Drugs And Chips Coming In April With Wall Street growing more confident by the day that Trump's tariffs are nothing but hot air, and pushing stocks to new record highs, today after the close President Donald Trump tried to reassure the market that tariffs are indeed coming and said he would likely impose tariffs on auto, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports of around 25%, with an announcement coming as soon as April 2.
