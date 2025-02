MNQ1! is bound to move to 22,433 by the end of this month/ Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! Acseptt we have been struggling with the huge daily gap, and i think it is about time we break out of it, if you peep how we have been moving, we recently disrespected the smaller Gap on the daily and are currently in the larger one.