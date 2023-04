NQ1! NAS100 NASDAQ 2023 APR 03 WEEK E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! paradox677 NQ1! NAS100 NASDAQ 2023 APR 03 WEEK Both Scenario1 short from 12950 and Scenario2 retracement long both worked well.