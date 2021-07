Paging Greta: China To Release 10 Million Tonnes Of Highly Polluting Coal From Reserves In a time when Western superpowers are furiously pushing for a multi-trillion spending bonanza under the cover of global warming as a virtue-signaling justification, and holding lengthy G20 boondoggles in Venice (which miraculously still isn't under 30 feet of water) to demonstrate just how serious they are, China - the world's biggest polluter - is doing its thing.