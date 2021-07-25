Take Swing Changes to the Course

A few key points: Level 1 Technical, slow , tedious and deliberate Ball on a tee Feel the positions Incorporate pauses in the motion Lots of rehearsal Soft, tapping little shots Level 2 Blend in rhythm Slow motion without any pauses Ball on starts a tee and then we get it on the ground Lots of rehearsal between each shot Shots will not go very far Level 3 Start off at about 3/4 speed Ball on the ground Slowly build up to 100% speed Continue to make rehearsals between each shot Keep in mind that objective of any technical swing work is to upgrade the mechanics while still operating at full, or perhaps even, faster speed.