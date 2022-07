Off Campus Texas A&M Housing With "Resort Style" Rooftop Pool Defaults On Debt Payment Who could have possibly thought, amidst all this euphoria, that luxury college housing complexes for students might not be the best idea in the world? It's looking like for one complex - with, of course, a "resort style" rooftop pool (which everybody knows is integral to ones studies) - near the Texas A&M University campus is starting to find out this harsh reality.