ICHIMOKU-DMI-RSI-setup E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! bullreporter99 When DMI is above 20 and top of Histogram sticks on DMI = Green --- go Long and top of Histogram sticks on DMI = RED --- Short NOTE: If candles are far away from cloud, try to wait for a better entry, as candles move toward the cloud and thru moving averages for support/resistance entries.