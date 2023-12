"Trumpism Created This" - Former NOLA Mayor Says DEI Depts Not Responsible For Jewish Safety On Campus Reflecting on the now viral testimony from the various Ivy League presidents this week - variously refusing to condemn calls for genocide against Jews on campus - CNBC anchor Sara Eisen dared to go there with former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial asking him what he made of their comments in light of the growing antisemitism on American campuses.