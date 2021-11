2 gap and daily chart Doji is active on dax for coming days DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 2 gap in down and reach all time high(record) dont allow dax go up in friday cash xetra dax chart fdax ( dax futures ) daily chart sell DOJI wait for around 15700 (next low) for buy ,dont hurry for buy ALERT= technical and dax history say it can back to EMA200 easily too , dax love EMA200 daily too .