gold must see 2000$ in next 3 month GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 today dollar index DXY go down (buy bad employment rate in US) it push gold up , affect of it will continue in coming week ,will give up move energy so we predict 2 scenario ( stoch and AC daily give powerful buy,buyer comming) in next days it must touch important big trend on 1815 ,then can go down or break trend and go to fill gap 1860 (buyer target secret=gold love fibo 61% and 161% and SMA200 (on 1hour and dayli chart) SMA200 simple moving avrage , dont use Ema on gold .