Long OIL - CL E-MINI CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX_MINI:QM1! pauliet Wait for the expansion back into the swing before getting long price will pull back into the major impulse leg make its pivot and expand out for new high but to be sure target is at the Median Line for 3:1 trade Stop is a cash Stop and is 30% of the reaction leg of the swing Trading Continued Behaviour.