Rivian Soars 50% After $1 Billion Investment From Volkswagen, Record Shorts Squeezed After soaring to a record high just days after its November '21 IPO (at $78/share), the fate of EV maker Rivian had been a brutal one-way masterclass in disappointment after disappointment, with the price trading near record lows in recent months, and flirting with single digits, down 93% from the all time high of $172 hit in November 2021.