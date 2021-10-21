Stocks That Miss Expectations Are Being Hammered By The Most On Record It was just a quarter ago (and then again, the quarter before that) when we reported that in a market as priced to perfection as this one, where stock prices have massively outrun fair value based on corporate earnings (in some cases by years, but that's where super generous earnings multiples come in), that investors have no patience for companies that miss, and the result was a furious hammering of all stocks that missed top or bottom-line expectations (and in many cases, companies that beat but did not beat by enough were also punished).