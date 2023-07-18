Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Свежие комментарии

  • Валерий Ворожищев
    А для чего печать всякую подобную хрень? Модераторы? Вы что творите?Goldbergs Renewed...

The Last of Us: We Pick Stars’ Brains About a Tommy/Marlene Tryst, the Video Game’s Alternate (Musical?!) Ending and More

The Last of Us: We Pick Stars’ Brains About a Tommy/Marlene Tryst, the Video Game’s Alternate (Musical?!) Ending and More

If you haven’t yet witnessed the bizarre glory that is The Last of Us‘ Merle Dandridge and her video-game castmates singing Marlene and Joel’s tension-filled final fight, we’re about to make you happier than Ellie at a Mortal Kombat console.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх