Taylor Swift Rejected $100 Million FTX Sponsorship Over 'Unregistered Securities' Question While Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, Giselle Bündchen, Larry David and other celebrity promoters are currently being sued over their endorsement of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Taylor Swift isn't among them - because she was the only celebrity to ask whether NFTs were unregistered securities, according to the lawyer handling a class-action lawsuit against the other celebs.