Bearish Potential E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! martiedirect Bias: Bearish (Pending Confirmation Post-News) Higher Timeframe Context (Daily) Wednesday closed bearish – 4H made a lower high, and a bearish engulfing candle after sweeping the previous day high, and MACD turned from bullish momentum after making a higher high showing hidden bearish divergence Lower Timeframe Breakdown 1hr made a market structure shift after making a higher MACD made a lower high (bearish divergence), the price closed below Wednesday NY session POC 15M made a lower low + MACD lower low( convergence) .