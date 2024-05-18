China Unveils A Housing Market Bailout: Here's What's In It, And Why It Is Still Not Enough More than four years ago, when China first launched its latest "deleveraging" campaign targeted at bursting the country's housing bubble in a controlled fashion, which coincidentally was the single largest asset for China's massive middle class, we - and many others - said that this experiment was doomed and that all China is doing is delaying the inevitable bailout of the property sector with another metric asston of new debt.