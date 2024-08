When Smartphones Get Smarter, Do We Get Dumber? Authored by Makai Allbert via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As Mohamed Elmasry, emeritus professor of computer engineering at the University of Waterloo, watched his 11 and 10-year-old grandchildren tapping away on their smartphones, he posed a simple question: “What’s one-third of nine?” Instead of taking a moment to think, they immediately opened their calculator apps, he writes in his book “iMind Artificial and Real Intelligence.