Poilievre Claims US Benefits From 'Massive Price Discount' On Canadian Energy As Tariffs Loom As President-elect Donald Trump goes full throttle on his proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods until they fix their porous border - which America's northern neighbor has already vowed to address - Conservative leader Pierre Poilievere says that Trump should remember that the US benefits from cheap Canadian oil, which they've been selling at a "massive price discount.