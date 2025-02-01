Politics
Public Health Info Pulled Offline

“Large amounts of public information about HIV and the health of teens, transgender and LGBTQ+ people abruptly disappeared late Friday from the website of the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention as government agencies scramble to comply with directives from President Donald Trump,” Politico reports.

