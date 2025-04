When will NASDAQ stop melting? You can't say I didn't warn you! E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! TradeConfirmed I hate to say I told you but I warned about this crash at my analysis back at September 2024 for NQ1! (you can see it at related ideas below), anticipating market moves based on structure well before the narrative around election and tariffs even began circulating.