Trade of The Day 12/07/2022 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Rogerio_Ambar Trading Options Between the levels posted yesterday ! Following Main POC + VAH/VAL of the day + Previous POCs Volume Profile in Distribution Day Keep your eyes at LIS 3914 if holds, super important level IMO .