DOW 4 hour say : main trend will be + up to 35000 even 36000 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 as predict before ,dow touch fibo 61% now it little can go down , next low 90% will above 4 green arrow(we must buy above green arrow and hold to 3500 even 3600) advice = still looking for buy in deep (with SL under support)and hold 4-5 day , dont pick sell signals (sell on index like dow, dax ,nasdaq, sp500 is very very dangrous) buystop on 34600 posible, good idea too but very low size good luck , if you have old sells you must put SL or hedge buystop in 34600, break 34600 mean + up trend will come can go to 36000 on dow keep watching AC i.