Natgas looks ready for an extended Bull Run towards 5-6$ Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures NYMEX:NG1! Sybren1982 A few Points: - RSI divergence: higher lows on the RSI versus lower lows on weekly candles; - This weeks' candle was a truncated wedge, very eager Bulls that bought before a lower low was established - Strong magnet back to Lockdown lows.