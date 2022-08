'Peak Berkeley': Protesters Halt Low-Income Housing Project Authored by Ed Morrissey via HotAir (emphasis ours), … come on, you can guess, right? Why would protesters in Berkeley halt construction for low-income and student housing? AP Photo/Michael Liedtke Reason’s Emma Camp reports that the demonstrators declaring that “Housing is a human right!” also demanded that new construction cease displacing the homeless that have occupied the construction area.