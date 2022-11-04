Powell, Payrolls, & Positioning Spark Chaotic Week Across Markets Chatter about China easing its Zero-COVID strategy sparked some joy overnight (in crude prices), but the labor market report was a smorgasbord of confusion for algos (keying off the 'beat' on the payrolls print and slowing wage growth) and traders (who dug below the surface and saw the real shitshow of job-losses and lack of participation): Good: payrolls beat expectations (tightening not working - bad for stocks) Bad: wage growth slowed modestly (less-flation - good for stocks?), full-time workers dropped 490k (economic weakness - not good for stocks) Ugly: number of unemployed Americans highest since Feb (recession reality - bad for stocks) On the day, the market took a dovish angle on all this and cut terminal rate-hike expectations.