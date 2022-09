Crush (크러쉬) - 'Rush Hour (Feat. j-hope of BTS)' MV MV Executive Producer: P NATION MV Director: Bangjaeyeob @bangjaeyeobfilm Composed by Crush, Sojin Hong Lyrics by Crush, j-hope, PENOMECO Arranged by Crush, Sojin Hong Mixed by Stay Tuned @Stay Tuned Studio Mastered by Randy Merrill @Sterling Sound Crush (크러쉬) [Rush Hour] is now available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music & Spotify.