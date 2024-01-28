Politics
Politics

Black Pastors Pressure Biden on Cease-Fire in Gaza

“As the Israel-Hamas war enters its fourth month, a coalition of Black faith leaders is pressuring the Biden administration to push for a cease-fire — a campaign spurred in part by their parishioners, who are increasingly distressed by the suffering of Palestinians and critical of the president’s response to it,” the New York Times reports.

