Словацкие общественники готовят петицию о выходе Словакии из ЕС и НАТО

After a successful petition to abolish anti-Russian sanctions, which has already been signed by more than 360,000 people, the civil association "Motorcyclists of Slovakia - Brother for Brother" is preparing a new petition calling for an end to the country's membership in the European Union and North Atlantic Alliance, the organization's founder Matuš Aleksa told Izvestia.

