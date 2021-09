Flipping SPY! - When Support Beaks and Resistance is Forged E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Rhythmic This idea takes some latitude when referring to the AMEX:SPY using the ES1! chart, both being a derivative of the S&P and understood as being similar when moving at a macro level (higher time frames).