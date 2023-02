Ron Paul: The Real Disinformation Was The "Russia Disinformation" Hoax Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity, Thanks to the latest release of the “Twitter Files,” we now know without a doubt that the entire “Russia disinformation” racket was a massive disinformation campaign to undermine US elections and perhaps even push “regime change” inside the United States after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.