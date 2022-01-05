Dan Patrick Says A Fellow ESPN Anchor Put Him In The Hospital During A Heated Pickup Basketball Game

The Dan Patrick Show Dan Patrick once ended up in the hospital thanks to a particularly heated pickup basketball game at ESPN headquarters The longtime SportsCenter host pointed the finger at one of his fellow anchors while recalling the story Read more about the broadcaster here As someone who was lucky enough to grow up during the Golden Age of SportsCenter while devouring ESPN in the 1990s, I liked to think day-to-day life at the network headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut wasn’t that different from the incredible universe that was constructed in the legendary “This Is SportsCenter” ads.